New Gods and the Trench films officially paralyzed

(news in writing)

Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided to continue building the DC movie universe without Ava DuVernay’s New Gods movies and the “Aquaman” spinoff centered on The Trench, Creatures from the Pit.

As part of our DC catalog, some titles, including New Gods and The Trench, will not be moving forward. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in your capable hands if they go ahead in the future.

Curiously, today the director Ava duvernay He had aroused the interest of a lot with his last tweet because he has let it fall that there will soon be important news about the New Gods. She is the director in front of the film “New Gods”, whose script he is writing with Tom King. We have not had great news for a long time

One issue that is on the lips of many is what will happen to Ray Porter. He has been the one who lent his body, and voice in original version, to Darkseid in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, however absolutely nothing has been said about his potential return. Is

After Porter posted a tweet publicly asking to stop sending messages to the director about the film and Darkseid’s presence, the director has responded with an enigmatic response in which she does make it clear that there will be an announcement about the film soon. . What we do not know, it may be that the script of the film has already been completed, it may be the release date or perhaps something related to what we will see in the film.

Thanks, Ray. You have not been more than kind to me. Thank you. And the fans who supported. I’ve been told that the studio will talk about their recent decision on NEW GODS characters soon. I hope our paths cross one day, sir. If not in the Fourth World, then in another.

Porter has responded in turn to this saying that he is a fan of hers, and that “whatever decision she makes in her narrative, I support her wholeheartedly. I know the result will be wonderful ”. An answer that of course invites us to think that perhaps some kind of recast is going to be done, although it is too early to be able to say anything for sure.

It should be remembered that last month, Tom King toyed with the idea of ​​having the Snyderverse for this film, although again leaving everything open.

Thank you, Ray. You’ve been nothing but gracious towards me. Appreciate you. And fans who supported. I’m told the studio will be speaking about their recent decision about NEW GODS characters soon. I hope our paths cross one day, sir. If not in the Fourth World, then in another. https://t.co/3Ncrqk1cXf – Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2021

I’m a fan of her. Whatever choices she makes in her storytelling, I support wholeheartedly. I know the result will be wonderful. https://t.co/0kGfc0mPcS – Ray PΩrter (@Ray__Porter) April 1, 2021

Via information | THR