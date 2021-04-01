New Gods and the Trench films officially paralyzed

Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided to continue to advance the construction of the DC movie universe without the movies of New Gods from director Ava DuVernay and the “Aquaman” spinoff centered on The Trench, the creatures of The pit. Two films that had been in development for a long time but of which we had not had substantial news for months are now canceled, at least temporarily.

The Pit movie has been the subject of debate by many fans, who have highlighted how it could be more suitable as a film for HBO Max than as a movie for theaters. However, it does not seem that it will have that fate either. Likewise, we have the important setback for the film about the New Gods, which was another important bet for the DC universe, which was going to rival Marvel’s “Eternals”, because in fact we are talking about very similar characters.

As part of our DC catalog, some titles, including New Gods and The Trench, will not be moving forward. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in your capable hands if they go ahead in the future.

Apparently the pit movie has been highly regarded by Warner, but with Aquaman 2 on the way they know they can always come back to this project in the future if they see that there is a desire to continue seeing more of Aquaman. The Pit was going to be a horror-tinged project that emerged from the movie “Aquaman” to focus on the group of deadly amphibian creatures seen in the 2018 film. Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald had written the script, which Wan he was developing as a producer with his collaborator Peter Safran. All while Wan continues to work on “Aquaman 2”, whose filming is scheduled to start in a few years.

As for New GodsIt seems that everything was “complicated” with the fact that his villain, Darkseid, has just appeared as the protagonist in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” and it was hoped that there would be space between the latter and the new appearances.

Ava Duvernay and Tom King react

Ava DuVernay has been developing “New Gods” together with acclaimed comic book writer Tom King since 2018, it would have brought to the screen characters from the comics created by the late and legendary artist Jack Kirby. DuVernay, however, has lately been getting involved in other projects, such as the series of DC’s character Naomi for The CW network or the DMZ series adaptation of Vertigo. DuVernay reacted to the news with a thank you tweet to Tom King:

Tom, I loved writing NEW GODS with you. It bothers me that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends like this. Diving into Kirby’s Fourth World was the adventure of a lifetime. That cannot be removed. Thanks for your friendship. And remember … #DarkseidIs

Tom King has also responded:

Ava! I am so incredibly proud of the work we did, it was a pleasure to see you bring your passion and talent to these characters. I really felt that Kirby’s legacy was being honored here and I wish we could have continued. That Barda / Scott scene where… damn.

Ava Duvernay advanced an announcement today

Curiously, today the director Ava duvernay He had aroused the interest of many with his latest tweet, as he had let it fall that there would be important news about the New Gods soon. All of this was related to actor Ray Porter. He has been the one who lent his body, and voice in original version, to Darkseid in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, however absolutely nothing has been said about how he would link the character with “New Gods”.

After Porter posted a tweet publicly asking to stop sending messages to the director about the film and Darkseid’s presence, the director has responded with an enigmatic response in which she did make it clear that there would be an announcement about the film soon. :

Thanks, Ray. You have not been more than kind to me. Thank you. And the fans who supported. I’ve been told that the studio will talk about their recent decision on NEW GODS characters soon. I hope our paths cross one day, sir. If not in the Fourth World, then in another.

Porter has responded in turn to this saying that he is a fan of hers, and that “whatever decision she makes in her narrative, I support her wholeheartedly. I know the result will be wonderful ”. An answer that of course invited us to think that perhaps some kind of recast is going to be done, but it has really resulted in the paralysis of the film.

Via information | THR