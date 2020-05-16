Facebook is one of the largest companies on the Internet. Despite the fright of users of its social network, the company has other fronts such as Instagram or WhatsApp, not to mention other businesses in which it also has a contribution and benefit. But all the money you have is not only dedicated to the research and expenses derived from maintaining a large company, but also to taking control of other services such as the case of the new acquisition of Giphy.

$ 400 million for Giphy

Yes, the figure is exorbitant. Facebook has bought Giphy for $ 400 million. This has been reported by the Axios media in its lines, and it is that the American firm has disbursed a large sum of money in order to take control of one of the most popular GIF services in the entire Network, so soon We will see an integration in their services soon.

As you know, these multimedia files are useful when sending a funny response to a friend online, but their application goes beyond messaging apps. According to what the firm itself comments on its official blog, Giphy will be integrated as part of the Instagram team. The statements of the firm have been the following: Bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easy for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct. Both services are huge supporters of the creator and artist community, and that will continue. ”

With this, the social network wants to keep afloat the GIFs app as it is, so it is more about an exclusive use of the services to integrate it into Instagram in the first instance and later it will reach Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp.

A very expensive Facebook purchase

Those of Menlo Park have known how to invest their money in many Internet services, betting more often on insurance. The purchase of Giphy is one of the tests in which case it has cost a whopping $ 400 million. With this figure we can talk about that it is the most expensive purchase of the firm, that a million up a million down has cost almost four times more than what Cristiano Ronaldo cost Florentino in 2009. However, it was much cheaper WhatsApp, which in 2014 disbursed no less than $ 20 billion.