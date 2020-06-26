The fourteenth generation of the F-150 is presented to the world

It debuts as gasoline, hybrid and Diesel; will be electric in 2022

It does not yet confirm their benefits, but they do want to break new records

The Ford F-150 2021 is the new pick-up of the oval brand. Introduced on June 25, it is available with gasoline, diesel, and a hybrid option that aspires to become the most powerful and torque-powered truck on the market. Its exact specifications have not been revealed, but it is known that the hybrid will be able to tow up to 5,500 kilos. Its price has not yet been confirmed.

The presentation of the fourteenth generation of the F-150 was scheduled for April, but has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The forecast is that its production begins in October 2020 and that it reaches dealerships later this year. It will serve as the basis for the first electric Ford F-150, which will be released in 2022.

FORD F-150 2021: EXTERIOR

Ford has completely redesigned the F-150 in its fourteenth generation. In fact, all the exterior panels are new. They boast that they have achieved the most streamlined generation ever.

Its most distinctive feature is a new design philosophy for the front optical group, which remains constant in all versions and finishes of the model. It also introduces up to eleven variations of the calender design. The wheel arches are also wider.

FORD F-150 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Ford F-150 2021 has also been completely redesigned with special attention to practicality, to create an office environment to meet the most varied demands. In this way, the driver’s armrest can be converted into a desk table to work with the laptop or the row of rear seats can be raised to house a compartment to transport clothes or material. The front seats can be reclined horizontally, practically reaching 180 degrees to allow a rest on the road.

The center console receives a new 8 or 12-inch digital touch screen depending on the finish, but does not give up on the physical buttons. It also offers several power outlets to supply work material and a 7.2 kilowatt hour on-board battery for this purpose.

FORD F-150 2021: EQUIPMENT

The Ford F-150 2021 has a dozen driving aids, among which stand out the Active Drive Assist, which allows hands-free driving with a camera that monitors the driver’s eyes to ensure that he does not stop paying attention to the road, and the Intersection Assist, which detects a possible collision when making a left turn and can apply the brakes automatically.

A rear view camera is activated in the center console by engaging reverse gear to facilitate maneuvering to align with a trailer or object to be towed.

FORD F-150 2021: MECHANICAL

The Ford F-150 2021 is available with six different mechanical options, between gasoline, diesel, and hybrid. Starting in 2022 it will also debut as a fully electric vehicle.

Ford has not yet revealed the performance of its engines, but it has announced that it wants it to be the most powerful and torque-generating generation in history. The specific data will be revealed in the coming months as its arrival approaches dealerships.

It features the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT, 2.7 EcoBoost, 3.5 EcoBoost, Diesel 3.0 Power Stroke and 3.5 Power Boost Full Hybrid petrol V6s. The offer is completed by a V8 gasoline: 5.0 Ti-VCT.

FORD F-150 2021: PRICES

The price of the Ford F-150 2021 has not yet been confirmed.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/25/2020 Ford F-150 2021 presented. 06/24/2020 New preview of the Ford F-150 2021. 06/19/2020 First advance of the Ford F-150 2021.

