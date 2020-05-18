The video game has changed and keep changing, but I look at everything that has been announced so far and it is too familiar.

Clear things and thick chocolate: wow. The Unreal Engine 5 technical demo.The host. The jump from PS4 to PS5 is not as huge as that of PS2 to PS3, but that light. That detail. The triangles, haven’t you seen the triangles? I’m serious; The video from Epic Games has broken me because I know that it is a technical demo, that it is a controlled environment and everything you want. But I still remember the demo of the Samaritan from Unreal Engine 3. So that seemed like the best and I thought we had hit the ceiling. I couldn’t wait for video games to look like this.

Now they look even better.

The tremendous thing about that technical demo is thatmaybe not in 2021, but at some point what we have seen will be real. I am one of those who sometimes starts looking for simulations of liquids or cloth to fantasize about how the video games of tomorrow could look, and recently my curiosity led me to a recent video in which they hadsimulated an atmospherein Unreal Engine, with its clouds and its stuff. Set a moon and pull, there you have a moon that is a real physical object orbiting around this map, which in turn is another real physical object with real properties. What’s going on. Imagine an Elder Scrolls with that.

Facing a new generation is a cocktail of concern, desire and intrigue, and perhaps it is because I am getting old and,at 28 years old, I face the twilight of my life with cynicism, but there is also an element of fear and sadness. Now that we discover video games of the future with the introduction of Xbox Series X, and in the future when Sony has the divine grace to show us the PlayStation 5 start menu, we may wonder what exactly we mean by progress. Just as each new year serves to give a mental review of your triumphs and abundant failures, discovering that a new generation is coming because seven years pass by very quickly invites to question what we have done with our time.Where are we going?

Facing a new generation is a cocktail of concern, desire and intrigueThere’s no prospect I hate more thanthe death of artand how before love was made as God commands. The video game has changed and keep changing, but I look at everything that has been announced so far and it is too familiar. I’m asking a lot, I know: it’s not just reinventing the wheel, but doing it while learning to work with new tools.Time to time, patience. What comes worth it.

However, I still expect a genuineparadigm shift. With all its changes, we continue to wade through the same channels of yesteryear, using the same verbs, and I wonder if a new mainstream will ever really prevail not based on competition and aggressiveness but in other ways, if that is possible. I expect a video game that will challenge me and point me where I would never have expected to see anything.

Or maybe I’ll just keep looking at the graphics.Nor have I gotten very far with my new year’s intentions.

More about: Dayo, Unreal Engine 5, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

.