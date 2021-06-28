New generation of solar sails for spacecraft

Just as the pressure of the wind against a sail is capable of propelling a sailboat, solar sails can propel a vehicle in space through the pressure they receive from sunlight, thus eliminating the need for conventional rocket boosters during the sail. crossing through space. These would only be needed to take off from Earth and to land on another world.

NASA is developing new deployable structures and new materials for solar sail-based propulsion systems for future low-cost interplanetary missions.

NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3, mission uses composite materials (a combination of materials with different properties) in its novel, lightweight poles that are deployed from a CubeSat (a very small size and weight satellite).

Data from the ACS3 mission will guide the design of future larger-scale composite solar sail systems that could be used for space weather early warning satellites, near-Earth asteroid reconnaissance missions, or communications repeaters for crewed exploration missions.

The main objective of the ACS3 mission is to demonstrate the successful deployment of the composite solar sail in low Earth orbit. Upon reaching space, the mission’s CubeSat will deploy its solar energy panels and then begin to deploy its solar sail using four poles that span the diagonals of the square and unroll to 7 meters in length. After about 20 to 30 minutes, when the solar sail is fully deployed, this square sail will measure approximately 30 feet per side. A set of digital cameras on board will obtain images of the sail during and after the deployment to verify if the process is developing correctly.

Since the pressure of solar radiation is small, the solar sail must be large to generate thrust efficiently. (Image: NASA)

Solar sails of the type that will be used on the ACS3 mission are held and connected to the spacecraft by means of very long poles or poles, which function much like the poles that hold the sail taut on a sailboat . Composite poles are made of a flexible, carbon fiber reinforced polymeric material. This composite material can be rolled up for compact storage, but is still strong and light when unrolled. In addition, it is very rigid and resistant to bending and other deformations due to temperature changes.

Solar sails can operate indefinitely, limited only by the durability in the space environment of the solar sail materials and the ship’s electronic systems.

The ACS3 mission will also test an innovative ribbon-shaped sail removal system designed to minimize the risk of jamming of furled sails during deployment. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)