New generation of presidential candidates causes turmoil in Chile

(Bloomberg) – Chilean politics is experiencing a period of strong upheaval as a new generation of leaders challenge the parties that have led the country for 30 years. The primaries for the November presidential election will indicate whether that change could reach the top of the state.

Six candidates registered for the July 18 primary before yesterday’s midnight deadline. Right-wing contenders include a former minister turned critical of the current president, Sebastián Piñera, and a political heavyweight who has already competed twice for the country’s top job. On the left, the hopefuls include a Communist Party mayor and a 35-year-old former student leader.

The uncertainty is growing as the South American nation approaches the presidential election and simultaneously begins the writing of a new Constitution. Many establishment candidates were defeated in last weekend’s elections, which put the drafting of the new Magna Carta largely in the hands of independent and left-wing candidates. The unexpected results have forced politicians to re-evaluate their strategies.

In a last minute twist, some left-wing parties did not elect a candidate for the primaries, but can still present a candidate for the presidential election directly. Here’s a guide to the top contenders vying to become the next head of state:

Daniel Jadue

He is 53 years old, a member of the Communist Party and since 2012 he has been mayor of Recoleta, a working-class commune in Santiago. He is the grandson of Palestinian immigrants and has also served as an adviser to unions in the mining and salmon industries. Jadue has asked less autonomy from the central bank and a greater role for the government in the economy, and accused Piñera of human rights abuses during a period of social unrest.

Mario Overflows

He is 52 years old and the official candidate of Piñera’s party, Renovación Nacional. Desbordes, a former Carabineros officer who later became a lawyer, comes from a middle-class family. Desbordes served as a lower house deputy and also as a minister. Piñera Defense has become increasingly critical of Piñera and sided with the opposition to vote in favor of early withdrawals from pension funds.

Gabriel boric

At the age of 35, he was the founder of the left-wing party Convergencia Social, part of the Frente Amplio coalition, which criticizes Chile’s economic model. He was the national leader of the student movement created in 2011 that demanded free and quality education. To become a congressman, he was president of the Student Federation of the University of Chile, succeeding Camila Vallejo, who is currently a deputy of the Communist Party. He has been a deputy since 2014 and in 2018 he was reelected with the second majority throughout the country.

Paula Narvaez

She is 48 years old, a member of the center-left Socialist Party and served as a spokeswoman for Michelle Bachelet’s government. Narváez has worked at UN Women, a United Nations agency that seeks to empower women. She was catapulted into the presidential race after the publication of a letter from Bachelet endorsing Narváez as the most suitable candidate for this year’s election. Narváez will not participate in the July primaries but can still run as a presidential candidate.

Joaquin Lavin

He is 67 years old and an economist trained in the United States. He belongs to the so-called “Chicago Boys”, the group of economists who studied with Milton Friedman. He is a member of the right-wing Independent Democratic Union party and currently serves as mayor of Las Condes, a wealthy commune in Santiago. Presidency in 1999 and 2005. Lavín held various positions in the cabinet of Piñera’s first government, including Minister of Education and Minister of Social Development.

Pamela jiles

She is 60 years old and a lower house deputy for the left-wing Humanist Party. A journalist by profession, Jiles became famous for her appearances on celebrity shows. Her approval rose last year when she became one of the leading advocates of the pension fund withdrawals, and is Chile’s highest-ranked political figure, according to a poll published in April. Unlike the other contenders, Jiles refused to participate in the July primaries. It remains to be seen if his name will be on the presidential ballot in November.

Ignacio Briones

He is 48 years old and his last position was that of Piñera’s Minister of Finance. Previously, he was a member of the board of directors of the state copper company, Codelco, Briones holds a doctorate from the Paris Institute of Political Studies and two master’s degrees from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Previously, he was dean of the School of Government at the Adolfo Ibáñez University, where he also conducted research on political economy and financial and economic history.

Sebastian Sichel

He is 43 years old and a former law professor. Appointed by Piñera as executive vice president of the economic development agency Corfo and later as minister of Social Development, he has never been elected to public office and has run for Congress twice. He is competing as an independent.Sichel said he is in favor of liberal social policies such as adoption by same-sex couples and gay marriage.

