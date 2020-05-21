© SomosXbox

Alan Wake had to be completely remade in the third year of development

May is being a good month for Xbox Game Pass. The Microsoft subscription service has been adding a good number of games on both Xbox One and PC, giving access to titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 on consoles or Halo 2: Anniversary Edition, on PC. And once what was announced at the beginning of the month was fulfilled, it was time to attend to possible new games to reach the service. Now, we can confirm that new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass from Xbox One and PC, including Alan Wake.

The case for the Remedy Entertainment game was something that was unveiled last week. Its incorporation into Xbox Game Pass catalog on Xbox One and PC for today it was expected. What was not expected is that the list of games that are added to the service was greater. In fact, new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC, where we find titles like Cities Skylines in its editions of Xbox One and Windows 10

© Provided by SomosXbox







© Provided by SomosXbox

We can see that it is being a very interesting month for both subscription services, where today they share the arrival of new games on each platform. It is the case of Alan Wake and Cities: Skylines, that was already in the service and returns for those who want to continue managing their cities. Now there is an additional game that comes to the Xbox Game Pass PC service which is Plebby Quest: The Crusades.

This closes a week that has been characterized by the arrival of several games on the service, such as Fractured Minds or Golf with your Friends, which joined the console service a couple of days ago, where the sports game arrived without prior notice, as has happened today with the case of Plebby Quest: The Crusades on PC

This arrival of games to Xbox Game Pass It may be a foretaste of a larger ad. We will have to wait to see if through the usual means, Microsoft confirms the new batch of games that will arrive in the coming days to Xbox Game Pass. For now, we settle for what is already available on Xbox Game Pass, which is no small feat and includes a game as respected as Alan Wake.