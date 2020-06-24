Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Madden NFL 21 was introduced a few days ago, and we already know the improvement options it will have on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and more details about the editions that will be available. Something more important of the following editions is that it will have improvements in the gameplay, and to present them Electronic Arts shared a video that explains in detail.

This new edition of the American football game will have many improvements that will make the game look technical. First, the Pass Rush mechanic was detailed, which will be more responsive and fun to use. This function consists of quickly breaking through the line of action to attack the opponent with the ball. Being in the defensive position, it can be activated with the right lever and with the triggers, in order to look for the player from the opposite team preparing the pass and intercept it.

Ball Carrier Skill Stick in this edition will include 2 moves that the player can use to evade the enemy defenders. The first is the side fence jump and the second is the dead leg feint. With the latter, the player will be able to trick the opponent and leave him behind in a matter of seconds, while with the jump, as the name implies, he will evade anyone who tries to knock him down. Thanks to the improved technology, these movements can be combined with turns and other movements and feints to chain several steps and achieve a long race.

In case you missed it: Madden NFL 21 will have exclusive upgrades on next-gen consoles.

There will be more authenticity in Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 21 will feature a better representation of how players stand in their position to make a play, which will be accomplished with both artificial intelligence and user control. You will be able to notice this novelty when you feel that you will have more control over the defenders, since they will not feel as if it were directly against the player with the ovoid. Likewise, time will be essential to prevent players from escaping.

In addition to the above, there will be more authenticity in the game, which will allow an impact on the gameplay. In the video you can see that the players will retain inertia once they are knocked down or try to continue moving by making small jumps after finishing a play. Even contacts before a pass will faithfully affect the launch path.

The reaction system has also been improved, which can be activated when a player is shot down or ends a game with a large number of animations.

You should know that all these improvements will be compatible with the versions of the current generation of consoles, as well as on PC.

We leave you with the trailer below.

What did you think of the advance? What feature caught your attention the most? Tell us in the comments.

Madden NFL 21 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC starting August 28. It’s also expected to hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime this year. If you want to know more about this series of sports, we invite you to check this page.

