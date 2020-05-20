Up to 14 companies will participate in this live performance that promises to offer a glimpse of their upcoming games.

After the cancellation of E3 2020, this summer it painted asone of the periods with the most events and presentationsof the entire history of the industry, but it is clear that there were still some to join the party. This afternoon theNew Game + Expo, a new digital event in whichsome of the most prominent companiesof video games will present their news for the rest of the year.

This event will take placeJune 23at 17:00 CEST / 10:00 CDT, with a live and direct presentation through Twitch in which they will be shown “new and future releasesfrom a number of developers around the world, “according to their organization. Thus, the New Game + Expo promises to offer” a diverse collection ofa dozen titles covering all genresfrom action to puzzle solving and even narrative, this is your look atthe next games of your favorite publishers“

Participants includecompanies like SEGA and Koei Tecmo, as well as Atlus (which, in turn, is a subsidiary of SEGA), Arc System Works or NIS America, among others.In total there are 14 companieswho will participate in this New Game + Expo, which we list below:

New Game + Expo companies

Acttil

Aksys Games

Arc System Works America

GungHo America

Idea Factory International

Inti Creates

Koei Tecmo America

Natsume Inc.

NIS America, Inc.

Playsim

Sega of America

SNK Corporation

Spike chunsoft

WayForward

So you know, if you are a fan of the games of these companies,on June 23 you have an appointment with themin this new video game event. We remind you that the Summer Game Fest is underway with its numerous events and announcements spread throughout the summer, and that the dates of the Gamescom 2020, which promises news at the end of the year, have also been confirmed.

More about: New Game + Expo, SEGA, Atlus, Koei Tecmo and E3 2020.

.