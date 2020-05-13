“Yes, yes, just one more shift!” “But you’ve been like this since 8 and at night and it’s dawn!” And so it has happened to me several times with this lifesaver that is Civilization VI and it will happen again with this new season pass, New Frontier.

New Frontier: more content for a game of 10

About the expansion passes and Civilization It is a story of a lifetime, but the new direction they have decided to take excites me. After two colossal expansions for the title of Firaxis as they are Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm, Each reinventing the game again basically, the time has come to do something different. This time, the season pass opens before us New Frontier.

This pass will be a kind of direct roadmap with which Firaxis is looking for a new way to contact the players and expand their game with us next door. Each new update will come bimonthly and will be thanks to feedback from users who will polish and balance each new expansion that appears before us. And it will be so until March 2021.

A civilization, a history, an adventure

In the first expansion we will have two new civilizations, one of them old known as the Mayan and a new representative, Gran Colombia. Along with it, a new game mode called “Apocalypse”, new city-states, resources and natural wonders. This content will be out this month.

Additionally, to spur sales of the season pass, alongside the July expansion, which will include Ethiopian civilization and more content, the pass owners will include two new personalities for Theodore Roosevelt and Catalina de Medici. These personalities will allow players of these characters to use different nuances within the game. For example, with “Roosevelt Hard Rider” the style of play focuses on defending their national territory.

New Frontier is typical price of fat expansion of Civilization, that is, about 40 euros. But honestly, if you are a fan of the saga like me to a sick point, rent. But come on if you rent. You can read the official press release right here.