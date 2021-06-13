New from the creators of ‘Dishonored’ promises an impossible cocktail of vampires, superpowers and wild action

One of the most rumored titles, which should make an appearance in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held within the framework of E3 2021, it was known until now as ‘Project Omen’ – now christened as ‘Redfall’; the latest from Arkane Studios, the company responsible for such highly recommended titles as ‘Dishonored’ – and its sequel – or ‘Prey’.

Vampire madness

Finally, the game in question has been made to beg, appearing at the last minute of the event as a “One more thing” that has given way to a really spectacular trailer brimming with vampires, the most colorful characters, superpowers, impossible weapons and shooting salads.

Beyond an impeccable artistic direction and a delicious look past of lapsIf we focus on what was seen in the electrifying five minutes that the trailer lasts, little we can deduce from the mechanics of a video game that could inherit part of the genetic code of proposals such as ‘Left 4 Dead’; although it is still too early to draw conclusions.

To immerse ourselves in this post-apocalyptic universe brimming with bloodsuckers, we’ll have to wait until next summer 2022, when ‘Redfall’ will come exclusively to PC and Xbox Series X / S; being available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass service.

