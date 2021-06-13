in Tech

New from the creators of ‘Dishonored’ promises an impossible cocktail of vampires, superpowers and wild action

One of the most rumored titles, which should make an appearance in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held within the framework of E3 2021, it was known until now as ‘Project Omen’ – now christened as ‘Redfall’; the latest from Arkane Studios, the company responsible for such highly recommended titles as ‘Dishonored’ – and its sequel – or ‘Prey’.

Vampire madness

Finally, the game in question has been made to beg, appearing at the last minute of the event as a “One more thing” that has given way to a really spectacular trailer brimming with vampires, the most colorful characters, superpowers, impossible weapons and shooting salads.

Beyond an impeccable artistic direction and a delicious look past of lapsIf we focus on what was seen in the electrifying five minutes that the trailer lasts, little we can deduce from the mechanics of a video game that could inherit part of the genetic code of proposals such as ‘Left 4 Dead’; although it is still too early to draw conclusions.

To immerse ourselves in this post-apocalyptic universe brimming with bloodsuckers, we’ll have to wait until next summer 2022, when ‘Redfall’ will come exclusively to PC and Xbox Series X / S; being available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass service.

