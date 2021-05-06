new from Netflix presents a different post-apocalypse

Under the Spanish title of ‘Disomnia’, Netflix has presented the first trailer for ‘Awake’, a post-apocalyptic film in line with other contributions of the platform to the subject, like ‘A ciegas’, and which will hit our screens on June 9. In it, a mysterious event causes all electronic devices to stop working … and prevents people from sleeping. Behavioral disorders, starting with aggressiveness and hallucinations, will not take long to appear.

In this environment, ex-soldier Jill (Gina Rodriguez) and her daughter Mathilda (Ariana Greenblatt) will have to survive, a girl who seems to be the only one who retains the ability to fall asleep. From what this first trailer points out, which does not reveal the nature of the terrifying event, in Mathilda there may be the secret of healing humanity, even at the cost of her own life.

A mimir, two mimir …

The director of the film is Mark Raso, who has so far directed a couple of dramas with high emotional component: the romantic ‘Copenhagen’ and the intergenerational meeting film ‘Kodachrome’. Both suggest that we will see a high dramatic component in this film, rather than an accent on issues related to the more science-fiction side of the plot.

Interestingly, there is already a program called ‘Awake’ on Netflix, but it goes in a very different line … or not. It is an American contest in which a group of people who have not been sleeping for 24 hours compete by doing repetitive and monotonous tasks to take a million dollars. It is not yet the apocalypse, but it is coming.