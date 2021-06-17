New forms of art: what the 21st century brings us

Artistic expression has been present in humanity for millennia. From the most basic cave paintings to the most awarded paintings in the world today, the artistic trajectory of mankind has been impressive. And the 21st century is loaded with very interesting news.

The art it is evolving and is incorporating the use of technological tools to produce new forms of art that until now could not be created. Auction houses and art galleries and museums are already including these new artistic expressions in their exhibitions around the world.

But what artistic novelties does the 21st century bring?

On websites specialized in the world of art, such as MutualArt, we can find the latest trends in the artistic sector. One of the most prominent is the use of Artificial Intelligence in the art creation process. In fact, one of the most relevant news in the art world has been the auction at Christie’s of the first AI-generated portrait.

It is the Portrait of Edmond de Belamy, which was valued at $ 10,000 and was eventually acquired by an anonymous bidder over the phone for a price of $ 430,000, which is 4300% more than its initial valuation. It has been the first, but it will certainly not be the last, since Artificial Intelligence can surprise with impressive artistic creations.

Another very interesting technological advance in the art world is scanning or 3-dimensional printing. 3D printing allows artists to have the ability to create any object they can think of to incorporate into their art piece, and even recreate existing pieces. The first 3D creations have already been seen in some exhibitions and museums.

Digital art, constantly on the rise

The digital art It is perhaps the area that is growing the most in the artistic world thanks to technology. Animated images, digital paintings, short videos, photographs of real paintings, or any other creation in digital format are considered digital art. These types of artistic works are often in high demand among cryptocurrency owners.

The market is already demanding this type of works, as evidenced by The First 5000 Days sale at Christie’s auction house for $ 69,346,250. It is a digital collage that represents the most spectacular sale of a digital work of art ever recorded and that has caused quite a stir in the art world.

Digital art is protected by NFTs certified by its own artists, a digital art protection system to prevent works from being indiscriminately copied. Fans can purchase their digital artwork with guaranteed your property and its exclusivity.

The art world is constantly evolving and new technologies are changing the way we understand art and artistic expression forever.