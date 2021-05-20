New ford f-150 lightning: electric pickup debuted with 563hp

Ford, although he was not the first to present a electric pick up, it did revolutionize the segment with its new F-150 Lightning since its solutions are so simple, versatile and practical, both in terms of mechanics and presentation, that it hardly differs from the brand’s conventional ones. And also, it has a very low entry price for its type. Below your main keys.

Ford F-150 Lightning:

1. Exterior aesthetics that ‘heard your buyers’

In its presentation, the brand assured that before taking on the project of electrifying its famous pickup, it asked its customers about the presentation that it should have in this format and most agreed that they didn’t want a lot of changes and that they preferred to keep it looking like conventional F-150s.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup

For this reason, and as we had already anticipated, the new Ford F-150 Lightning It has the following aesthetic changes: three closed grill options according to its level, inverted L-shaped LED daylights that are joined by a strip also of LEDs in the top editions, and new main headlights. The hood and running boards were profiled to improve its aerodynamics and rear, it received new stops, also joined by a led strip that is red for this group, and the side badges with the name of the electric pickup.

Ford F-150 Lightning

2. More elegant and technological interior

.

Ford’s first electric pick-up didn’t change much inside either, at the same suggestion from its customers, and what the brand did was refine it a little more and provide it with the highest level of technology in terms of both safety and driving aids for this utility vehicle. .

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup

It has two digital screens, the one on the dashboard, and the main protagonist of the cabin, which is the infotainment screen whose base is a huge 15.5 inch tablet in a vertical arrangement from where many of the car’s comfort systems are controlled, including the most advanced system SYNC4A.

Ford F-150 Lightning

3. Versatility for the job

Because of its electric type, Ford had to think about what to do with it. empty what was left in the engine compartment in which the internal combustion engine was mounted. The smartest solution was to provide this space not only for loading but also for multiple solutions that are focused on work.

This space gave the Ford F-150 Lightning a front ‘trunk’ of 400 liters of volume and a capacity of up to 200 kilos of cargo that is the largest in the world and has a removable mat, a false floor, several hooks, four electrical outlets and two USB ports, and a plug drainage.

It has a similar configuration in its platter that, in addition to coatings, multiple compartments and plugs, was left with a capacity of one ton payload.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup

Ford F-150 Lightning

4. The most powerful Ford F-150 ever

.

The Lightning electric pick up It remained at the top of the line’s power but that is not its only mechanical attribute, because in this case the solutions were also aimed at making it a practical vehicle that would easily adapt to the tradition of use of its consumers.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup

Thus, the brand installed two electric motors, one for each axle, which gives it a 4×4 all-wheel drive system with electronic handling, but also left it with two power ranges, an entry level of 426 horses and the ‘largest’ with 563 horses. Both are left with the same torque, which is about impressive 1,050 Nm available at all times.

This gives it incredible performance for a vehicle of this size, as the new Ford F-150 Lightning can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 4 seconds, as if it were a sports car.

Ford F-150 Lightning

5. Two battery options, two driving ranges

.

In its entry edition the lithium-ion battery gives the F-150 Lightning a range of 370 kilometers per charge, while there is a second extended-range option that allows it to drive up to 480 kilometers.

The integrated chargers will also be different, depending on the battery that the pick up has, and in the same way the domestic chargers will be delivered that for the input edition offers a time of 10 hours for a full charge, while for extended range charges the charger reduces this time to 8 hours.

Ford also implemented the software Intelligent Range which shows the remaining driving range taking into account things like payload and towing for a more accurate prediction.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup

Ford F-150 Lightning

6. For the first time independent suspension rear

.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is also the first truck in the F-series to feature an independent rear suspension, a change that significantly reduces weight and improves driving comfort without affecting its payload or towing limit. the 5,000 kilos

7. Two-way power

Ford endowed the F-150 Lightning With 11 plugs so that different electrical appliances and tools can be connected and that work with the energy stored in their batteries and also, for extended-range pick-ups, the firm assures that it can provide electricity to a home for three days.

Ford F-150 Lightning

8. Low price

.

The biggest surprise for the industry was the starting price of the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which is less than $ 40,000, at least for the United States. Then and according to the four levels of equipment in which it was assembled, it will reach up to 90 thousand dollars. Among your equipment options will be a level 2 autonomous driving.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup

Ford F-150 Lightning

FACT

Although reservations can already be made, the new Ford F-150 Lightning It will begin to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

Images of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, electric pickup