The future promises high technology and little capacity

The coronavirus pandemic that paralyzed the sport for months has everyone wondering when spectators will be able to return to the stadiums. It will be something different.

Each step of the hobbyist will be watched by cameras and lasers. No one can be found to slap after a touchdown. The thought of paying the beer vendor cash between tickets to a baseball game will be a memory. Temperature controls and medical checks will be mandatory. Virtual tickets will be common.

Everything raises a question: Will the fan be able to enjoy the experience again?

“I guess we’ll have a bunch of things that will go away, things that everyone took for granted as part of the in-person game experience,” said Nate Appleman, the director of sports, recreation and entertainment practice at architecture firm HOK. , based in Kansas City. “It is hard to imagine some of the changes, but they will have to be accepted when we return to the stadiums and have the experience of meeting and celebrating in community.”

Some leagues have returned with limited or no public presence, such as soccer in Germany, NASCAR racing in the United States, and baseball in South Korea. But as the sport speeds up its machinery, The Associated Press concluded during a series of interviews with more than two dozen stadium and infrastructure design experts that the only thing that could stay the same is what happens on the field.

The biggest immediate challenge will be social distancing, something that is already a daily routine. There will be limits on ticket sales. Rows and entire sections will be closed. The seats attached to the passes will not be used to prevent crowding. Queues in restrooms and food stalls will be restricted. They will also not be allowed to congregate in the hallways.

“There is an old saying: ‘need is the mother of ingenuity.’ I would say we are in a dire need right now, “Appleman said. “A lot of smart people have come up with very interesting initiatives to do things differently, and the new is not always bad. Sometimes change is good. Sometimes you have to adapt. “

Between light and shadow

The plans bring hope and fear. Hope that some fans will be able to see their teams in action. Fear for places that rely heavily on ticket sales will not be able to float.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL Falcons and Atlanta United of the MLS, already has systems to pay without cash to acquire merchandise and food. Several professional teams negotiate with iinside, a motion analysis company whose SafeDistance system uses lasers to map spaces and measure crowd density. At the KeyBank Center, ice hockey arena in Buffalo, New York, a company called WaitTime employs an app that tells Sabers fans how long the lines are at restrooms and stalls.

Everything has a somewhat Orwellian tint, as if ‘Big Brother’ was looking at you. These systems have to maintain a delicate balance between informational and intrusive. But they could also mitigate the risk of a virus spreading, and that could make it all worthwhile.

“We are extrapolating these trends that already existed, and I think we are going to get ahead of 2025 when we are just 2020,” said Jason Jennings, the director of strategy and digital integration for Mortenson’s sports and entertainment arm, in charge of completing the construction of the new NFL Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, at a cost of $ 2.4 billion. “The technology will be applied much faster because of its value to the fan experience and public health.”

Even the facilities cleaning methods will have changes. It will no longer be enough to clean the seats and sweep the garbage scattered by fans. ASM Global, a giant in facility management, recently announced a new hygienic protocol for its 325 venues worldwide, highlighting the importance of following the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Few professional teams have disclosed their full reopening strategies, whether it’s possible changes to seat plans or infrastructure updates to ensure the fan is safe. This is due to the changing social and political environment, which together with the unpredictable nature of the virus, make planning difficult.

“In the midst of a mass of people, there is no system that can effectively prevent another person from transmitting germs to a second individual,” said Philip Tierno, professor of pathology at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University. “If they sneeze or cough or speak directly, or even breathe directly in front of a person, there is no system that can prevent that.”