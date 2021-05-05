New footage of Selina Kyle on video behind the scenes of the Batman

The absence of theatrical releases of DC movies, beyond James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”, means that we do not have too many DC Comics movie trailers (not that we have much of Marvel either), however, it now comes to low quality a glimpse of the movie “The Batman”.

This is one of the premieres next year, one that is also highly anticipated by many since we are talking about the mythical character Batman. A new film that will bring a different version of the Gotham crusader, this time played by actor Robert Pattinson.

The glimpse that arrives is a short video, not even a minute long, with low image and sound quality, and that corresponds to a behind-the-scenes look at the film. This type of content is surprising, the film is still a long way from the premiere, but it allows us to see how some scenes seen in the trailer were recorded.

The video itself is dedicated to the character of Selina Kyle, played by Zoë Kravitz, with statements from the director Matt Reeves, the actress herself or the producer Dylan clark. Among the comments we have the director explaining that the villains will also be in the film in its original phases, and therefore Selina still won’t be Catwoman, to the actress commenting that Selina takes care of herself and he will fight for those who have no one to fight for them, or the producer saying that Selina will be a good reflection of many Gothammers.