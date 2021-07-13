New foods made with edible insect flours

An investigation opens the doors to the use of edible insects to sustainably manufacture flours of interest in the food industry and with an important nutritional value as well as good techno-functional and physiological properties.

The results of this study demonstrate that beetle, caterpillar, ants, lobster and cricket flours are a healthy source of protein, exerting a positive impact on the functional and sensory properties of food, and with a potential role in disease prevention associated with hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia.

The researchers, from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain, reached these conclusions after evaluating —on the one hand— the nutritional composition and the in vitro techno-functional and physiological properties of flours made with six different insect species, and —for On the other hand, the sensory feasibility of including these flours in bakery products.

Specifically, the flours were made with the coleopterans Tenebrio molitor (larva) and Phyllophaga rugosa (adult); the lepidopteran Nudaurelia melanops (larva); the hymenopteran Oecophylla smaradigna, and the orthoptera Locusta migratoria and Acheta domesticus.

According to the results of the investigation, these flours made with beetles, caterpillars, ants, lobsters and crickets exhibited a high content of proteins and fats as main components, highlighting the presence of chitin in the samples of ants (Oecophylla smaradigna).

“The techno-functional properties showed high oil retention, swelling and emulsion capacity in all the insect flours analyzed, while their apparent density, hydration properties and foaming capacity showed average values ​​and no gelling capacity”, explains the director of the work, Dra. Yolanda Aguilera.

Images obtained with scanning electron microscopy (SEM) of flours from different insects: mealworm (A), beetle (B), caterpillar (C), ant (D), lobster (E) and cricket (F). (Images: Aguilera et al. 2021. “Investigating edible insects as a sustainable food source: nutritional value and techno-functional and physiological properties.” Food & Function.)

In addition, these edible insect flours exhibited important properties to keep the problem of hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia at bay, which together with their high antioxidant capacity are associated with beneficial physiological effects in vitro.

“The beetle and caterpillar flours stand out in these properties, which is why they were selected to make a cupcake. Sensory evaluation confirmed that edible beetle powder can be successfully included in baked goods to provide excellent sensory properties and very high acceptance, ”says Aguilera.

Insects for human consumption have become a constantly growing field of research, given the advantages they offer as a sustainable source of quality proteins and fats to feed a growing human population, since the ecological footprint of breeding of insects is considerably less than that of cattle or pigs.

Added to this are the excellent techno-functional properties of these flours, which also offer a potential role in the prevention of diseases associated with hyperglycemia and hyperlipidemia.

In the case of the cupcake made with beetle and caterpillar flours, the researchers used a methodology established by the AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) to determine the crude amount of protein and fatty acids, as well as chitin and ashes. Finally, they made muffins with a mixture of wheat (90%) and insect (10%) flours for a blind tasting in a sensory analysis of the product.

“This type of work opens up a very promising field for the food industry, such as entomophagy, which is booming in Europe and which takes into account aspects so necessary today such as sustainability, quality and food safety”, concludes the co-author and professor of zoology José Luis Viejo.

The work was carried out at the Food Science Research Institute (CIAL), mixed center UAM / CSIC. And it had the collaboration of researchers from this center, as well as the Department of Agricultural Chemistry and Bromatology, and the Department of Biology of the Faculty of Sciences of the UAM.

The study is titled “Investigating edible insects as a sustainable food source: nutritional value and techno-functional and physiological properties”. And it has been published in the academic journal Food & Function. (Source: UAM)