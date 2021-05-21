New floating park ‘Little Island’ in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park opens to the public

The most famous island in the world, Manhattan, has a new attraction: your own little floating island in the Hudson River. This Friday the much anticipated public park was inaugurated ‘Little Island’ at 13th Street, which is an elevated area with columns on the river, and which has green spaces and hills to explore, an amphitheater for live performances and artistic events, and unique vantage points to see the surrounding area .

With this park, one of the first to open in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic, the same phenomenon that occurred with the ‘High Line’, which after its inauguration in 2009 on the side West Manhattan, became the New York City’s main tourist attraction.

To visit this floating space of 2.4 hectares you need to make an online reservation if you want to go between the ‘rush hours’ from 12 pm to 8 pm visiting the page: www.LittleIsland.org

But Litte Island keeps a secretThe free park opens at 6 am, and if you arrive between that time and 12 pm, you do not need to make a reservation. The same happens at night, since as the closing time is 1 am, if you visit it after 8 pm you will not need to look for a ticket online either.

Little Island free park opens at 6 am, and if you arrive between that time and 12 pm, you don’t need to make a reservation. Photo: Ramón Frisneda.

One of those that we missed the opportunity to take advantage of that advantage of not needing a ticket was Gabby rosati, who arrived this Friday with his mother Marta before 11 am “I work as a tour guide and I found out on the website that until noon you could enter without reservation, and I did not want to miss coming this very opening day to find out in person how it is, to know how it is and thus be able to recommend it ”.

The young immigrant resident of Jersey City, in New Jersey, believes that this place will be a tourist success as it happened with the High Line.

“About ten years ago they opened the High Line and many thought that it would not work at all, and realize how successful it has been and all the buildings that have been built around it,” said Rosati, adding that surely “this park will also it will help the recovery of the city with the reopening, because it will bring a lot of people, and above all because it is something very new, a totally artificial park and people are going to love the fact that it is floating on the river ”.

Ecuadorian Gabby Rosati visited Little Island this Friday with her mother Marta. Photo: Ramón Frisneda.

Viviana Gutierrez, who works catering in the area and who confessed that he took a short break from work to see the place, expressed being very surprised with what he found: “Wow! This park is incredible, I love it, I think it is very wonderful ”.

The Queens resident, who is also originally from Ecuador, also thinks that there is nothing better than opening this new space at the same time that the city reopens after the pandemic. “The views are what will surely attract more people to come and enjoy the outdoors after all that we went through with the covid, and without worrying.”

Viviana Gutiérrez, who works catering in the area, visited Little Island on its opening day. Photo: Ramón Frisneda.

Details of the new park

The park, which took almost 10 years between the planning and construction process, became a reality thanks to a contribution of $ 260 million dollars of the ‘Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation’, and in addition to the green spaces it has an amphitheater for artistic presentations and cultural events.

And starting in June, it will feature its own independent arts programming featuring hundreds of local artists and performers, and offering free programming for visitors of all ages.

The park’s components, nestled among more than 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs, include a 687-seat amphitheater (“The Amph”), a central plaza with seating for food and drinks (“The Play Ground”), a stage Intimate and grassy space (“The Glade”), and dazzling views of the park, New York City and the Hudson River. Little Island was designed by Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studio, with landscape design by Signe Nielsen of MNLA.

Little Island has a central plaza, ‘The Play Ground’, with seating for food and drinks. Photo: Ramón Frisneda.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the public to this newer area of ​​Hudson River Park, and we will be forever grateful to Barry Diller and the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation for their extraordinary contribution to Hudson River Park and New York City at large. “, He said Noreen Doyle, Acting President of the Hudson River Park Trust.

And without a doubt one of the main attractions of Heatherwick Studio’s design is Little Island’s distinctive exterior that is supported by a structure that is made up of 132 concrete piles, emerging from between the remaining wooden piles of Pier 54 that they were largely conserved to maintain habitats for aquatic life.

To visit ‘Litte Island’:

Where: Pier 55, at the end of West 13th Street, in Hudson River Park.

Cost: Admission is free.

Schedule: From 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., with reservations required between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

To make the reservation: www.LittleIsland.org