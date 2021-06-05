New Flash Set Image Shows Keaton’s Batman Bleeding

“Do you bleed?” Batman once asked Superman. Now the question would be answered by Michael Keaton’s version of the character in the next Flash film.

The Flash, next film of the DC Extended Universe, has already started filming in London and apparently the members of the production are more than excited by the advances in the process. Your director, Andy Muschietti, has been one of the most active when revealing his feelings about it.

The creative usually shares information and content related to the progress made on the set. He has become one of the main sources of information when fans are interested in the project.

In your account Instagram the film’s logo was revealed, the choice of Sasha street What Supergirl and other news. In the same way, this time he has just shown a new image directly taken from the studio, in which you see something that can move more than one follower of the universe DC.

It’s about blood, a new suit of Batman and the famous bat logo that will be seen in said feature film… All in the same photo! This would refer to the high content of violence that the Bruce wayne from Michael Keaton.

This was the image shared by the developer on his social network. Without a doubt, right after its publication, many doubts and comments have appeared. One of the most recurring thoughts is the similarity that the outfit keeps with the one used by Keaton in the 1989 version.

Thus, once again it is confirmed that the character will return as it was designed more than 30 years ago, but we will have to wait a bit to see what part he will play in the plot of The Flash. This last project will be released on November 4, 2022.