New finishes for the Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante

ACD July 14, 2021

Maserati debuts in its Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante range three new finishes to boost its customization: GT, Modena and Trofeo.

Maserati wants to give a new impulse to its range of models with the premiere of three new finishes, which will debut on the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante as part of the renewal of the Model Year 22 range.

The three new exterior finishes, called GT, Modena and Trofeo, feature the new Maserati logo (introduced with the launch of the MC20) on the hood, the new Trident logo on the C-pillar and updated rear lettering. The insignia of the specific finish (with the names GT, Modena or Trofeo) will also appear just above the three side air intakes. The interior also features the new Maserati lettering on the center screen and the new ‘Trofeo’ logo on the headrests.

GT, Modena and Trofeo: each finish looks for a type of client

The three new finishes are born, in the words of the Italian manufacturer, to “Satisfy the demands and expectations of all customers”. Very marketinian words that are translated as follows.

The GT finish It draws attention on the outside for its chrome inserts and incorporates alloy wheels, 18-inch for Ghibli and Levante and 19-inch for Quattroporte. The interior look is completed by leather seats with Dark Mirror interior trim on the Ghibli GT, Radica trim on the Quattroporte GT, and Piano Black trim on the Levante GT.

According to Maserati, this finish is “Perfect for the most dynamic and curious users who care about fashion but with their own sophisticated and original style ”.

The finish Modena seeks to convince those “People looking for a balance between innate elegance, dynamism and fun at the wheel ”and is made up of sporty bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, leather-trimmed sports and bucket seats with Piano Black interior trim for the Levante and Quattroporte or Dark Mirror interior accents for the Ghibli. Likewise, the Modena S finish incorporates the Nerissimo Pack and red brake calipers.

Finally, the finished Trophy focuses on the ahigh performance blankets, being the highest of the range in terms of equipment. Carbon fiber inserts, 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers complete the set on the outside, while on the inside are sports seats in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather.