new finish with an extra touch of sportiness

The Skoda Octavia is a standard within the sedan segment. It is a key model in the history of the Czech brand that has become known adapt to the times to continue to maintain a prominent position in the market. With the new generation it has embraced electrification and has also embraced pioneering technologies. And now you want to complete your range of equipment with the Skoda Octavia Sportline, a sporty cut finish that leaves no one indifferent.

In the Octavia range there is located between the Style and the RS, which is the top of the range. It provides a more dynamic aesthetic to the model and also systems that will improve its behavior. The interior will also receive specific elements to differentiate itself from the rest and provide the corresponding sporty touch. The Sportline trim is available with both the sedan and wagon bodywork and with a extensive list of mechanics to choose.

The first thing that characterizes the Skoda Octavia Sportline on the outside are details in black. In this color are the front splitter, the grille frame, the rear spoiler, the inscription of the brand on the tailgate or the rear diffuser itself. Standard includes 17 inch wheels Pulsar in polished black, although optionally you can choose the 18-inch Vega in metallic black or the 19-inch Taurus in polished black. At some points on the bodywork it receives the Sportline insignia.

The interior of this model is based on the Style finish, although add some details such as the textile finish for the instrument panel or the Piano Black accent strips. It has the sports seats with integrated head restraints and ThermoFlux upholstery, as well as the multifunction sports steering wheel with the Sportline logo or the decorative thresholds on the doors. Like the rest of Octavia, it maintains the Simply Clever solutions, including some as striking as the USB-C port integrated in the rear view mirror.

In this Sporline finish, the optional Dynamic Chassis Control to improve its dynamic behavior, which will allow the user to choose between up to fifteen configurations according to their needs. Others security-related extras They are the Crew Protect Assist with anti-roll function, the collision avoidance assistant, the turn assistant or the new central airbag between the front seats.

