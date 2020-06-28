WWE is bringing back the WCW NXT event The Great American Bash this year for a two-night television special. Now recently they added a new fight to the special’s lineup that could be brutal head-to-head.

Oney Lorcan made it very clear who he wants to face in The Great American Bash. He sent two of his signature tweets in capital letters demanding Timothy Thatcher over and over again.

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Tatcher on NXT The Great American Bash

William Regal saw this request from Oney Lorcan and had to credit him for being persistent. “You are nothing else, if not persistent, Mr. @ONEYLORCAN. I am pleased to say that you will NOT need to take any further action as I will grant you a fight against Timothy Thatcher THIS WEDNESDAY on NXT. ”

In the WWE announcement they confirmed that Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher is going to happen at the Great American Bash.

