New fight announced for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary

New fight announced for Slammiversary of Impact Wrestling. The Impact event continues to take shape and on July 18 we can enjoy it.

Titles in pairs at stake

We will have a fight for the titles as a couple, Champions The North will defend against Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan. This combat has been constructed in the following way. Tag Team The North has been messing around with the former UFC fighter, telling him that it is impossible for him to get a partner to face them since he is a friendless failure. On Tuesday Ethan Page and Josh Alexander gave a promo verbally insulting Shamrock in a super derogatory way.

Ken Shamrock was fed up with ridicule of the champions in pairs and I present a video of his partner he is he former champion of Impact Sammy Callihan who said to them:

Who needs friends, having enemies.

Thumbs up, then lower them and directly threaten the champions.

So the fight would be agreed and The North was not at all happy with the result, they were complaining a long time, but there is nothing more they can do.

It’s official!!!

The North: Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

This is the billboard for the Slammiversary event.

Vacant Impact World Championship: Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. TBA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo X Division Champion Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey Knockouts Championship # 1 contender gauntlet match: Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie Tag Team Champions The North vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

Remember that everything that happens in the world of professional wrestling can be followed in Wrestling planet