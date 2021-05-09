New featurette and posters of the long-awaited movie

May 28 We will be able to know the origins of the villain The actress has spoken about the character in a video shared by Disney

In less than a month ‘Cruella’ will hit theaters and Disney + (with premium access). Now Disney has released a new set of original character posters and a featurette in which the protagonist speaks, Emma Stone. In the new video, the actress explains the unique experience of playing the iconic Disney villain and presents new images that show us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.

The new video opens a scene from the upcoming movie, in which Cruella (Stone) seeks revenge. Then Stone herself talking about the location of the film, London in the late seventies and how the script is based on a completely original story. The protagonist comments on how much the character loves as well as seeing more scenes from the film, as well as some “behind the scenes” images.

As Stone says, “One of the funniest things to explore is her (Cruella’s) creativity. She’s really good at what she does: designing.” Stone then goes on to explain how the dressing process makes her feel like Cruella. In her own words: “The character is so much fun and in a way intoxicating. Once you put on this wild black and white hair, this incredible makeup, and these completely unique costumes, you feel like Cruella De Vil.” The actress ends the video by saying that “lvillains are always funny“.

As for the new set of black and white posters, each one focuses on a member of the main cast of ‘Cruella’: each of them is surrounded by words that speak of their characteristics. Cruella is “ruthless, ruthless, ready for revenge.” Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) “caring for all the homeless”; The baronessEmma thompson) it reads that “arrogance is a blessing”. Finally there is Cruella’s duo of henchmen, Horace, played by Paul Walter Hauser, and Jasper, whom he brings to life. Joel fry.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Craig gillespie is in charge of directing this story. ‘Cruella’ will hit theaters on May 28 and will be available to Disney + subscribers with Premier access.

