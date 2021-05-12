New features in Apple’s iOS 14.5

IOS 14.5 is available for iPhone and iPad users from April 26

One of the main novelties is that 217 new emojis are added

The operation of the facial identification system is improved, which will now allow the phone to be unlocked even if a person wears a mask

These weeks, people who have an iPhone 6S or later and an iPad are receiving notifications on their devices about a new update that is now available for download.. This is the new version of iOS and iPadOS, the 14.5. On April 26 it was no longer a beta version and users could now have it on their mobiles and tablets. A week later, iOS 14.5.1 came out, with minor fixes from the first version 14.5 and with improvements.

If you want to know this and many more new features for Apple devices, we tell you about them below:

IOS 14.5 Features

Apple users have long demanded greater transparency in tracking the apps that third parties could make. With iOS 14.5, the Cupertino company blocks access to apps by advertising identifiers.

After downloading an app, the developer can request permission to track the device, but the user will be able to reject it. If you do so and this monitoring is still carried out, Apple will remove this product from the App Store.

In order to do so, the user will have to enter Settings, select Privacy and click on Track iPhone or iPad. Once inside, you can remove the tracking of the apps that you consider appropriate.

The Face ID, the facial identification system, presents a significant improvement in the recognition of users to be able to unlock the phone or tablet. Even if the person is on the street and wears a mask, they can open the iPhone with Face ID if they wear the Apple Watch linked to this device. When the lock screen opens, the smartwatch vibrates and you have to tap on Unlock iPhone.

Regarding the new emojis, there are a total of 217 new ones, although some of them simply renew their design. Among the most noteworthy are a heart on fire, a bandaged heart, a face that breathes smoke or a face surrounded by mist.

There are also new features in memojis, which are personalized emoticons with the user’s face. To make you look more like a person, there are more skin tones, more accessories and more hairstyles to be able to put the memoji.

On the list of new features there is also the voice assistant Siri, which is not saved from the changes either. Now, users will be able to choose, between four different voices, which one you want Siri to have.

Finally, some errors detected in some iPhone models have been corrected. Specifically, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max now have a better battery calibration. And the new models are also adapted to the new products on the market, because the controllers of the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft can already be linked to these devices.