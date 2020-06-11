Of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 we knew enough details. Over the past few days, the Asian manufacturer has revealed through its social media profiles some of the most important features of the new bracelet, including the magnetic charger or the inclusion of a larger screen. However, it has been today, in the official presentation of the same, when the brand has unveiled all the new features of its new My Smart Band 5.

On the outside, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –or Mi Smart Band 5– presents a design similar to that of the generation. The manufacturer has made some subtle changes, but the difference is not substantial compared to the Mi Smart Band 4. The most notable change is probably the AMOLED display, which is 20% bigger.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: magnetic charger, new training modes and NFC

Source: Xiaomi (Weibo)

One of the most interesting novelties of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is the new charging system, which resembles the present on the Apple Watch. The charger contains a series of magnets that allow it to be attached to the back of the bracelet and start the charging process. In this new version, therefore, it is not necessary to remove the monitor from the bracelet to connect it to the charger.

The new bracelet also features bigger battery. Specifically, it has a capacity of 182 mAh, which translates, according to the manufacturer, in up to 30 days of use. For context: the Mi Smart Band 4 had a 135 mAh battery and promised up to 20 days of use.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –or Mi Smart Band 5– is capable of identifying up to 11 different sports, which is an improvement over the 6 of the previous version. New sports activities recognized by the bracelet include skipping rope, rowing machines, and yoga.

To accurately quantify physical activity, the Mi Smart Band 5 integrates a heart rate sensor It monitors the heart rate 24 hours a day. This element is also useful during the hours we are asleep, because the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, like its predecessor, is capable of monitoring the quantity and quality of sleep.

Menstrual cycle, NFC and dynamic spheres

Source: Xiaomi (Weibo)

As far as the software is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 brings with it many new features. The most striking include animated or dynamic spheres, starring characters from popular series like Detective Conan or SpongeBob. The operation is simple: when the user turns the wrist, the bracelet leaves sleep mode and the characters begin to make slight movements.

Another interesting novelty in the field of software is the inclusion of a new system that allows a monitoring the menstrual cycle from the bracelet itself. This information is subsequently synchronized via Bluetooth 5.0 with the smartphone application, where all related data can be viewed more comfortably.

To make payments in physical stores, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –or Mi Smart Band 5– has an NFC chip inside. In China, this will be compatible with a wide range of services. However, it is unknown if this will also be possible when the bracelet reaches international markets. To achieve this, Xiaomi would have to close different agreements with large European banks and card issuing companies (MasterCard, VISA and American Express, mainly).

Regarding voice assistants, the situation is similar. In China, The bracelet will be compatible with Xiao AI, developed by Xiaomi. In recent weeks there has been speculation that Xiaomi may replace Xiao AI with Amazon Alexa in the global version – the one that will be marketed in Europe. At the moment, the brand has not confirmed these plans.

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –or Mi Smart Band 5– is waterproof (up to 5 ATM) and can be used as a remote controller for the camera of the smartphone to which it is connected.

Price and availability of the Mi Smart Band 5

In China, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come out on sale next June 18. The version without NFC connectivity will be priced at 189 yuan, which is equivalent to about 23 euros. The version with NFC connectivity will be priced at 229 yuan, which translates to 28 euros.

The brand, for the moment, has not detailed when its new bracelet will arrive on the European market. Nor has it revealed the official price for which it can be purchased in that region.

This news is in development. The final version, therefore, may undergo changes. To read the latest version, please refresh this page after a few minutes.