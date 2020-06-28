We invite you to take a few minutes to read the most relevant notes of the week on marketing, advertising and media issues. These are topics that all marketers must master to start a new week with key insights into the pulse of the industry.

Netflix launches one of the most anticipated options for its subscribers

Now the Dark production house has introduced a new function that was especially requested by users.

Through the applications for iOS and Android, users will be able to personalize the “Keep watching” match thanks to the fact that from now on, subscribers will be able to delete the content that they do not want to be found in this section.

Anne with an E, the series that is embarrassing Netflix

It turns out that the series based on the novel « Anne of Green Gables » by Canadian writer Lucy Maud Montgomery is one of the main topics on Twitter because her followers are campaigning for a petition to be signed demanding that Netflix not cancel the Program.

The NETFLIX ANNE 700K label has positioned itself as one of the trends in Mexico with more than 73,000 related tweets, where much of the conversation revolves in support of Anne with an E and criticizes the decision of the American company for not signing a fourth season.

It is not only Walmart, Krispy Kreme arrives at Oxxo: This is what the networks report

Everything seems to indicate that the popular brand of donuts has wanted to make a similar one for the Mexican market by taking its products to one of the largest convenience store chains in the country: Oxxo.

At least this has been revealed from social networks by hundreds of users, who have indicated that from now on the Krispy Kreme boxes are sold in the establishments of the brand owned by Femsa.

After Lyft, now Didi made an ambitious promise by 2030 that he would devastate Uber

A few days ago, Lyft, its largest competitor in the United States, made Uber tremble with the promise of a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030. Now, according to ., it is the Chinese Didi who is presenting a I challenge this platform. An executive from this Asian technology company promised that, at the beginning of the next decade, he hopes to be operating more than a million robotaxis in the world. The company already has tests in several cities.

Didi did not detail exactly which markets this robo-taxi fleet would deploy to. But Uber’s rival did say the idea is to focus this effort on cities where there aren’t many vehicles or driving partners available, but good demand. Since last year, the technology company operates autonomous vehicles in cities in China, especially in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai. Starting in 2021, it is expected to expand outside its home country.

Conapred page hacked and message to AMLO: Anonymus could be responsible

Various media outlets alerted the alleged hack to the page National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), which has been awarded to the Anonymus Iberoamérica group.

According to what was published by the official profile of this group considered to be cyber-activist, the attack on Conapred’s page responded to an action to demonstrate “against censorship in Mexico.

10 things that will change on your next flight in Mexico and the United States

There is a need for airlines and other companies that belong to the sector to safeguard the health of their employees and travelers, with which measures have been implemented that seek to achieve this end and that will irreparably and radically modify the way they travel. people.

In addition to the sanitary measures that must be taken on each flight, there are recommendations and regulations that both airlines and passengers must follow and, in this regard, considering information collected by El Universal, we list 10 rules that must be followed from now on. and indefinitely when traveling in Mexico and the United States.

Returning clothes to Zara could put you in jail

Information published by The Sun warns that a Spanish woman returned all the clothes she acquired every 30 days, as this is valid according to the purchasing policies of the fast fashion giant, only that its occurrence has led her to obtain a 6-month sentence in the jail accused of fraud.

Tania MA, as the newspaper has identified her in her note, removed the labels and barcodes, which she sewed on used clothing carefully, in order to return it to the store arguing that it did not fit and for which she requested change for another pledge or money back.

With this emotional message, this restaurant closes its doors and thanks its customers

After the traffic light in Mexico City did not advance, the restaurants will still not open their doors, which will lead many establishments of this nature to permanently close their curtains. Examples are starting to emerge on social media and this restaurant is one of the most recent examples.

In recent days, a message posted outside the Trattoria Giacovanni restaurant, an Italian food place that would have gained special popularity in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, began to gain popularity.

#ThanksHBO: The channel wins by suspending the Chumel Torres program

Through a press release HBO Latin America announced that it will suspend until further notice the Chumel Torres program that for four years was part of its programming. Today the hashtag #GraciasHBO has become a trend.

The channel assured that this decision was made because of the latest comments published by Chumel Torres that have generated special commotion on social networks.

In silence and without measuring your clothes: 15 points that reveal what your next visit to the mall will be like

In principle, it is expected that while the traffic light is orange, the shopping centers will operate at 30 percent of their capacity, while it is recommended to go alone or accompanied by a single person.

The truth is that these will be the least of the changes. In accordance with the document « Guidelines for health protection measures that shopping centers must comply with to resume activities towards a safe return to the new normal in Mexico City » we share 15 data that will define your next exit to the shopping center.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299