VIA Technologies, Inc. Announces Integration of New and Powerful AI Accident Prevention and Behavior Monitoring Features into the VIA Mobile360 D700 AI Dash Cam. The new tools further enhance driver safety and provide fleet managers with a more insightful view. profound use of the vehicle.

The VIA Mobile360 D700 captures images of road conditions and driver behavior using its dual HD front panel and internal cameras that can store images on the device itself or transmit them to the cloud over a 4G wireless connection.

With its support for lane departure and collision ahead warning, the VIA Mobile360 D700 detects a potential road hazard and sends an audible alert to the driver to take immediate corrective action to prevent an accident. Video images of the incident combined with additional data extracted from the CAN bus can be saved for analysis by the fleet manager. In cases where a collision or other serious incident occurs, a real-time alert, along with the relevant video clips, is transmitted to the fleet management cloud for immediate monitoring.

The new DMS (Driver Monitoring System) features in the VIA Mobile360 D700 further increase safety by identifying abnormal and illegal behaviors, including distracted driving, driver fatigue, phone use and smoking. By providing objective and relevant data in real time that can be synchronized with the cloud, these new features allow fleet managers to identify problems that could potentially impact the performance and health of their drivers and take appropriate measures to resolve them.

“The integration of these new AI features in the VIA Mobile360 D700 will not only improve the safety of commercial vehicle drivers, allowing them to react more quickly to sudden changes in road conditions,” commented Richard Brown, VIA vice president of international marketing Technologies, Inc “This will also make it easier for fleet operators to increase efficiency and reduce costs, helping to prevent accidents and improve driver performance.”

VIA Mobile360 D700

The VIA Mobile360 D700 AI dash camera is a robust and compact solution for commercial grade fleet management applications. Key features include:

1080p front panel and internal cameras

· 4G wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS

· Configurable LDW (lane departure warning), FCW (direct collision warning)

· Driver Monitoring System (DMS) security features

· VIA Fleet Cloud management portal developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS)

· SDK with AWS IoT Core and Amazon KVS live video streaming development and reference applications for Android / iOS smartphones

· Bidirectional calls

· Removable Micro SD card storage up to 512 GB

Availability

The VIA Mobile360 D700 AI dash camera is now available worldwide. The system features a free 30-day trial of the VIA Fleet Cloud Management Portal, developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), including 50 hours of live streaming with Amazon KVS.

About VIA Technologies, Inc.

VIA Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in connecting businesses with advanced AI, IoT and computer vision technology through innovative smart solutions for transportation, industrial, smart city and data center applications. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, VIA’s global network connects high-tech centers in the US, Asia and Europe and covers a customer base that includes many of the world’s leading technology companies.

www.viatech.com

Website: https://www.viatech.com/en/products/systems/mobile360/mobile360-d700-ai-dash-cam/

