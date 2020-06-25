Movistar Car is a complete service that includes a device in the OBD port of our car and an application to control various aspects or receive alerts. Among the things it brings us we find these 6 benefits:

Free WIFI. 10GB to browse WiFi inside the car.

Movistar Car SOS that will help us manage the 112 emergency service.

GPS for the car with indication of where the vehicle is.

Navigator without consumption and with warning of radars.

Alerts and maintenance.

Offers (discounts on refueling, insurance and maintenance).

One year on the market

To celebrate its first year in the market, Telefónica will expand its Movistar Car commercial network with new channels related to the automotive sector, which will add to its own channels where until now it was possible to contract the service. The first will be EuroTaller thus becoming an official distributor of Movistar Car. The data for browsing from 3GB to 10GB has also been increased.

In addition, Telefónica has incorporated new capabilities related to vehicle diagnosis and maintenance to Movistar Car. One of these novelties is the G-Connec platformt of EuroTaller that will allow to offer a greater precision of the possible incidents detected in the vehicle; information on upcoming revisions recommended by your manufacturer; the possibility of obtaining personalized budgets and closing appointments in the network of workshops of this firm.

This is the first step of the news that should be arriving in the next months. Telefónica has confirmed that new agents will be incorporated, so we can expect agreements with other workshops, gas station networks or insurance companies. At the moment, they have not given more information about future news.

Nicolas Borja, Director of Marketing for New Residential Business for Telefónica Spain, explained that his objective was and is to move towards a fully connected car. To this he added that “the novelties available from today with the agreement with EuroTaller will enhance this objective.”

For his part, Carlos Calleja, director of EuroTaller, explains that offering Movistar Car allows them “to significantly improve the maintenance and repair experience of the car”. He also confirms that “it is the first time that the Spanish multi-brand workshops see how the new business models that the connected car brings with it in a project of this enormous scope are realized.”