New FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment is controversial

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week approved the drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of patients with the Alzheimer disease, the first new therapy accepted since 2003.

To do this, he has used the expedited approval path, which admits a drug for a serious or life-threatening condition that can provide significant therapeutic benefit with respect to existing treatments even though there is still some uncertainty about said clinical benefit.

“Aduhelm is the first treatment to target the underlying pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s, the presence of beta amyloid plaques in the brain. Clinical trials were the first to show that the reduction of these plaques could lead to a reduction in the clinical deterioration of this devastating form of dementia ”, has reported Patrizia cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

“We are aware of the attention surrounding this approval. The data was very complex and left residual doubts about its clinical benefit. There has been considerable public debate on whether Aduhelm should be approved ”, he added.

Cavazzoni has pointed out that, to make the decision, the opinion of numerous experts and patients was requested. “By determining that the application met the requirements for expedited approval, the agency concluded that the benefits of Aduhelm outweighed the risks of the therapy.”

Blunt data

As they have shared from the US agency, the final development of Aduhelm consisted of two phase 3 clinical trials. The first met the primary endpoint by showing a reduction in clinical deterioration, but the second trial did not.

In fact, the Advisory Committee on Drugs for the Central and Peripheral Nervous System, which met in November 2020 to review data from clinical trials and discuss the evidence for Aduhelm’s application, disagreed that it was reasonable to consider the clinical benefit of the only successful trial as the main evidence to support approval.

However, in all the studies in which it was evaluated “it consistently and very convincingly reduced the level of amyloid plaques in the brain in a dose- and time-dependent manner”. Therefore, FDA specialists trust that the reduction of amyloid plaque will translate into a reduction in clinical deterioration.

Evaluation after expedited approval



The FDA instituted its Expedited Approval Program to allow earlier approval of drugs that treat serious illnesses and meet an unmet medical need. Approval is based on an intermediate or surrogate clinical endpoint (in this case, reduction of amyloid plaque in the brain).

A surrogate endpoint is a marker, such as a laboratory measurement, radiographic image, physical sign, or other measure that is considered to be a ‘predictor’ of clinical benefit, but is not itself a measure of clinical benefit. “The use of a surrogate endpoint can considerably shorten the time required to receive approval,” insist from the FDA.

Of course, pharmaceutical companies are required to conduct post-approval studies to verify the expected clinical benefit. These studies are known as phase 4 confirmatory trials. If the confirmatory trial does not verify the drug’s intended clinical benefit, the FDA has regulatory procedures that could lead to the drug’s withdrawal from the market.

