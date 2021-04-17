New Fast and Furious 9 Movie Estimated to Cost $ 250 Million – What Can We Expect



The first film in the series only cost a modest $ 38 million. (Image for illustrative purposes).

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Fast and Furious is one of the most successful sagas of recent times, and it is that The action film series has grossed over $ 5.9 billion worldwide to date.

As you can see in the trailer for the new installment, F9, the creators spared no expense to offer us a display of spectacular special effects where you can even see flying cars.

You can watch the trailer below:

F9 is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. The film was originally scheduled for release on May 22, 2020, but the release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

On this occasion, Dominic, a character played by Vin Diesel, must gather his ‘family’ of friends to face his most dangerous opponent so far: his own brother, who is played by John Cena.

Regarding its budget, it should be noted that the first film in the series only cost a modest $ 38 million, but for the ninth installment, no less than $ 250 million dollars were invested, according to Parade calculations.

The reason for this huge amount of tickets is that the action sequences, from what you see in the trailers, are very sophisticated, in addition to the high salaries that have to be paid to stars, such as Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez and Michael Rooker, among others.

It should be noted that Universal Pictures confirmed that there will be one more Fast and Furious movie and that this will be the end of the saga. Although it is very likely that they will reboot the series later.

Possible return of Paul Walker

As you well know, Paul Walker died in a car accident on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40. At that time, the 7th installment of the series was in production.

Thanks to the use of visual effects and with the help of the actor’s brothers, Cody and Caleb, who looked very much like the actor, they were able to finish the film.

Many are hoping that his Brian O’Conner character will return, as there are signs that he could have at least one guest appearance.. And it is that his brothers were seen on the set of F9.

The actress who plays Mia, who in the film is Walker’s wife, was also seen on the set.

–You may also be interested: McDonald’s puts up a sign that says “Nobody wants to work anymore” to apologize to customers for lack of employees