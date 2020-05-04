The popular WhatsApp messaging network has suffered a worldwide drop since this Sunday at noon with an approximate duration of two hours.

Since the first failures began to be noticed, users of social networks echoed their inability to communicate correctly. While there was no problem sending text, it was impossible to send voice memos or images and video in some cases. Neither the stickers reached their destination this Sunday.

The reasons for this system failure, which has led many users to mistakenly think that it was due to a failure in the provision of their mobile data causing numerous calls to telephone operators, are still unknown.

Last October, the instant messaging network already registered another global drop, although on that occasion the failure also affected Instagram and Facebbok.

