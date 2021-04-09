New fall for Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp

The applications of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have suffered service interruptions at the last minute of this Thursday in the United States and other regions, as reported by the Downdetector site and users on other social networks.

Users in North America and other parts of the world reported problems with messaging apps owned by Facebook, as well as Instagram, also part of the tech giant.

According to Downdetector, which reports outages in digital services based on user reports, The blackout mainly affected large US cities such as New York, Los Angeles or San Francisco, in addition to the Canadian metropolises of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The blackout appeared to have hit Facebook especially hard, as Downdetector indicated that more than 100,000 people were reporting that the app was not working at around 5:30 p.m. New York time (9:30 p.m. GMT), and Instagram, which had been received another 90,000 notices at the same time.

In the case of WhatsApp, the interruption mainly affected users of the web version of the application.

The website on which Facebook communicates the status of its services and applications for developers has not reported any serious problems so far, despite the fact that it was also not working for several minutes, and ensures that the status of Facebook is “healthy.”