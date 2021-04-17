new facts about the unprecedented SUV

Mercedes continues with the development of the EQB, an unprecedented SUV-type vehicle, which will be officially launched in the autumn and will share a platform with the EQA.

April 16, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Mercedes EQB 2021 according to our illustrator Schulte

The signing of the star continues with the last preparations of the official premiere of the new and unpublished MQB, a vehicle with an SUV-type bodywork that will share a technical platform with the EQA electric SUV.

According to the latest unofficial information available, everything indicates that the world premiere of the new Mercedes EQB will take place in the next Shanghai Auto Show (China), which will take place from April 21-28. Regarding its commercial launch, the latest data in this regard indicated that its arrival at European dealerships will take place this autumn.

In the last hours, several websites around the world specialized in the publication of spy images of new vehicles that are being tested have published new photographs of what it should be, in all probability new Mercedes EQB. According to these images (we provide you with two recreations of our illustrator Schulte in this article), its exterior style will have many similarities with the GLB, the 7 seater SUV of the german brand that shares technical base with the Class A Y GLA.

Rear view on what the Mercedes EQB 2021 could be according to Schulte

Regarding the interior, dashboard setup and some of the displays The information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity system will also be practically identical between the GLB and the EQB, although in the case of the latter (the EQB), it will show technical information in the different graphics and screens exclusively for its propulsion technology. electricity, with data such as the level of charge offered by the battery, the estimated autonomy, the consumption of electricity and the stations or recharging points close to the trip that is being made at all times.

Mercedes EQB 2021: technology and versions

We have already indicated to you previously that the new EQB shares technical platform with recently unveiled EQA. In both cases, the two SUV-type models have been developed following the methods of the new technical architecture EVA II specific for electric vehicles.

In the case of EQA, at the moment only the version 250 with a maximum power of 190 hp. This identical performance version will also be available on the EQB commercial range, a variant that would power the front wheels and that would incorporate a 66.5 kWh capacity battery (which could provide a autonomy around about 420 km, approximately).

Regarding new variants and engines that the EQB 2021 can offer and if we refer to the names registered by Mercedes-Benz in the corresponding patent and trademark office, we could also talk about a new EQB 260 (with a power around 270 hp) and other more powerful versions after registering the names of EQB 300, EQB 320, EQB 350 and EQB 360, according to a report published by our German colleagues from Auto Motor und sport.

Appearance of the interior of the Mercedes EQA 250

Some of those more than probable versions that we have indicated before could also have all-wheel drive system, so Mercedes would also offer a versatile vehicle for those other drivers who want to escape the asphalt and experience an off-road adventure.

During the fall, the German brand will officially begin production of this new electric SUV and two will be the factories initially chosen where the assembly will take place: Kecskemét (Hungary) and Beijing (China).

With the new EQA and EQB the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has already started its offensive of new purely electric cars. In its road book, the commercial launch of up to six new “zero emission” cars between 2021 and 2022. According to the unofficial information that we have been able to collect and analyze in this regard, the next model that should become a reality will correspond to the also unpublished EQS, a luxury saloon with electric propulsion and with many of the technologies already present in the S-Class. But in addition to this promising EQS, there is also talk of a variant EQS-SUV and of a new EQE.