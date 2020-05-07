The new Formula 1 video game will go on sale on July 10

They share what it would be like a lap on the track where F1 should race tomorrow

The developers of the official game of Formula 1, Codemasters, have shared this Thursday with players from all over the world a new trailer for their new and expected product. Since this weekend the Spanish Grand Prix should be held in Montmeló, they publish what it is like to complete a lap at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the 2020 edition of the game.

Carlos Sainz gives us a tour of his home circuit, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the McLaren MCL35. The great innovations seen in the new game are in the elevation changes between turns 13 and 14.

Codemasters has selected this week, in which Formula 1 should run in Spain if not for the Covid-19, to advance to the players the improvements they have made to the game through a return to the Montmeló layout.

Codemasters reactivates the promotion of its video game, which will launch a few days after what is planned to be the first Grand Prix of the season, on July 10. Those responsible for the game show us a return to the Catalan track after surprising us with how a return to the reformed circuit in Zandvoort is in the video game.

It must be remembered that, among other improvements, Codemasters F1 2020 premieres the ‘My team’ game mode, in which you can become a true head of a team and learn about the challenges of running different departments at the same time.

“Players will have to manage the team and achieve results on the track. As with real Formula 1 teams, the player will be responsible for all the departments necessary for a team to come out ahead,” explains game director Lee Mather, in statements for the Red Bull website.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.