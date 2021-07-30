New Extreme Networks Wi-Fi 6E Access Points | News | Market

Extreme Networks has announced the launch of the new access points Extreme AP4000, based on Wi-Fi 6E, capable to operate in the 6 GHz frequency band in addition to operating in the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands simultaneously. It is a universal Wi-Fi platform, designed for environments with high device density and high demands in terms of performance and reliability, such as educational centers, logistics facilities or hospitals, and includes the most complete set of functionalities and security capabilities and intelligence in your market segment.

Main features:

•High performance and low interference, by using the 6 GHz band, which triples the available spectrum and can currently be exploited in the United States and 40 countries around the world.

•Advanced security and AI / ML capabilities, which help to respond to new challenges and needs in wireless networks, generated by the massive incorporation of new devices, applications and users. Used in conjunction with ExtremeCloud IQ, Extreme Networks’ cloud network management platform, simplifies deployment, configuration, and management, and provides highly secure Wi-Fi in high-density device usage environments.

• Incorporates three radios 2×2: 2, which allows to offer data transmission rates of 3.9 Gbps, high performance and maximum efficiency, simultaneously using the 6 GHz, 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands.

• Architectural design based on the Broadcom FBAR three-band filter, providing higher performance in the 5 GHz and 6 GHz spectrum, without the need for a software or hardware upgrade.

•Small dimensions. Its small size (8 “x 8” x 1.5 “) makes it ideal to be installed discreetly and aesthetically, where this requirement is important. It easily adapts to the different Extreme Networks mounting brackets when replacing Previous generation AP.

New Wi-Fi 6E access points from Extreme Networks.

Wi-Fi 6E is the evolution of the most advanced 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard available today. It allows you to enjoy a multi-gigabit, low latency wireless connection, making it an ideal technology for environments that demand high reliability, since it eliminates network drops and strengthens security against data and privacy vulnerabilities. Extreme Networks’ major customers, including large healthcare organizations, are already interested in its Wi-Fi 6E technology.

About this release, Nabil Bukhari, CTO and CPO of Extreme Networkscommented: “We are extremely proud to be the first to offer a corporate range Wi-Fi 6E access point and to be implementing it at one of our customers. Together with ExtremeCloud IQ, we provide today’s highly distributed organizations with an advanced, cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution. The availability of 6 GHz spectrum opens up incredible opportunities for new services, enabling organizations to increase the reliability of their network and reduce operational costs and risks. Wi-Fi 6E will greatly improve bandwidth, performance, and eliminate the frustration of using slow devices and applications. “