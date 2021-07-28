New evidence will put the crash in a “different light”

The contenders for the title, Verstappen y Hamilton, collided while battling for the lead of the British Grand Prix on the first lap two weeks ago, causing a 51 G-force crash for the driver of Red Bull.

Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision, but recovered to win the race and reduce the lead to Verstappen in the championship to eight points.

But under the shelter of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, Red Bull has exercised its right to review the incident, this after the team officials were dissatisfied by the sanction given to Hamilton, considering it was too lenient.

Cases can be reviewed if a “significant and relevant new element” is brought to the hearing, and this action will take place on Thursday afternoon during the weekend of Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull advisor, Helmut Markosaid Wednesday to RTL that the team would use the hearing to “bring new evidence that was not available to us at the time of the race interruption or when the whole thing was discussed,” revealing that its primary focus was on the physical well-being of its driver.

Verstappen walked out of the accident, but was left in pain, so he was taken to the hospital as a precaution before being released after an MRI and CT scan.

“Those facts will be presented on Thursday, and we hope that will result in a reevaluation, because we continue to think that this sanction was too lenient for Hamilton,” Marko said.

The debate over who was to blame for the incident and the severity of the sanction imposed has been the main topic of Formula 1 since this occurred.

Marko said that the “completely different opinion” of Red Bull will “be demonstrated by the images”, adding: “The point is that we will provide new evidence, new facts. But I cannot reveal these details.”

Marko said, immediately after the Verstappen accident, that Hamilton should be sanctioned with a ban from competing in a race and was hopeful that new evidence from Red Bull would make the incident look different.

Asked what sanction would be appropriate for Hamilton, Marko replied: “A sanction that would have prevented his victory would be the right thing to do.”

Also read:

“So I think of a drive-through or a ban in the next race, something along those lines.”

“But that depends on the stewards. First of all, we are very happy that this reopening has taken place. Now we will see how they judge it.”

“But I think what we’re going to present will put it in a slightly different light.”

Also read: