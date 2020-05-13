Scientists suspect the existence of water columns in Europe, Jupiter’s moon, since the times of the Galileo mission

Europe is one of the Jupiter’s moons, and now, a study by the European Space Agency (ESA) finds new evidence of water columns on this satellite.

The results of this research are published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

ESA notes in a statement that scientists are keen to explore what’s under the thick cloak of ice of Europe, something they can do indirectly by looking for evidence of activity from underground. This is what researcher Hans Huybrighs has done.

NASA photo

From previous studies of the magnetic field made with NASA’s Galileo probe, this scientist uses a simulation to try to understand why fewer were recorded protons – positively charged subatomic particles – moving rapidly than expected in the immediate vicinity of Europe.

At first it was believed that it was because Europe obscured the detector and prevented it from measuring these charged particles, abundant under normal conditions.

Instead, Hans and his team saw that part of this decrease in proton number was due to a column of water steam ejected into space: this disturbed the thin and thin atmosphere of Europe and the region’s magnetic fields, altering the behavior and prevalence of protons in the area.

Scientists suspect the existence of columns in Europe since the time of the Galileo mission, although no indirect evidence was found until the past decade.

If those columns really exist and traverse the satellite’s ice cap, they would be a way to access and characterize the content of your inland ocean; “Fortunately, otherwise it would be extremely difficult to explore,” says ESA.

This is of great interest to Juice, an ESA mission scheduled to launch in 2022 and which will investigate Jupiter and its icy moons.

The mission will have the necessary equipment to directly sample particles within Europe’s water vapor columns and to remotely detect them and reveal ocean secrets.

The mission, which is due to arrive in 2029, will study the potential habitability and subsurface oceans of three of the planet’s moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europe.

“As this new study demonstrates, tracking neutral and charged particles around Europe is very promising for studying its atmosphere and its wider cosmic environment, precisely what Juice plans to do,” ESA concludes.

With information from EFE