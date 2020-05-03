Researchers from the Karolinska Institute (Sweden) and the University of North Carolina (United States) have mapped the types of cells behind various brain disorders. According to their findings, published in the journal ‘Nature Genetics’, cells of the intestinal nervous system are involved in the disease ofParkinson’s, indicating that the disease can start in this organ.

The nervous system is made up of hundreds of cell types with very different functions. It is vital to understandwhat types of cells are affected in each disorderto understand the causes of them and, ultimately, develop new treatments.

The researchers have now combined gene expression studies in mice with human genetics to systematically map the cell types that underlie various brain disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder with cognitive and motor symptoms resulting fromloss of dopamine-producing cellsin a specific region of the brain.

“Unsurprisingly, we found that dopaminergic neurons were associated with Parkinson’s disease. More surprisingly, we found that enteric neurons also appear to play an important role in the disorder, supporting the hypothesis that Parkinson’s disease begins in the gut. “explains one of the main authors of this research, Patrick Sullivan.

When the researchers looked at the differences in brain tissue from healthy individuals and people with Parkinson’s disease at different stages of the disease, they made another unexpected discovery. A type of support cell in the brain called aoligodendrocytes was affected at an early stage,suggesting that they play a critical role in the early stages of the disease.

“The fact that animal studies pointed us to oligodendrocytes and that we could later show that these cells were also affected in patients suggests that the results may have clinical implications,” argues another person responsible for the work, Jens Hjerling. -Leffler.

Oligodendrocytes appear to be affected evenbefore the loss of dopaminergic neurons. “This makes them an attractive target for therapeutic interventions in Parkinson’s disease,” concludes another early study author, Julien Bryois.

