Today was The Device, a new Fortnite: Battle Royale event that excited fans a lot. So much so that he managed to get the Battle Royale servers saturated before the event started.

Through Twitter, Epic Games reported that Fortnite: Battle Royale servers reached full capacity 30 minutes before The Device started. This situation caused many players to be left out of the celebration and not have the opportunity to witness what was going to happen in the game.

As you can imagine, the community did not plan to stand idly by in the face of the situation. This is why they turned to different live streams of content creators to witness what is coming to the Battle Royale.

Today’s event has reached capacity. If you’re not already in game, we recommend catching the event via livestream.https: //t.co/5sOT64tNHlhttps: //t.co/Bj9pDd0e7bhttps: //t.co/UY9XcqlSwi pic.twitter.com/in5exepB8U – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 15, 2020

So far, Epic Games has not said more about it. Thus, we do not know the number of players who connected to enjoy everything that Epic Games prepared for its audience with The Device.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.