New evening of amateur boxing in Barcelona

The activity of the noble art of boxing does not stop in the city of Barcelona nor when the temperatures outside are around 30ºC, characteristic of the sticky Barcelona summer.
This Saturday, the facilities of the Templum BCN Train
ing (Entença, 113) host a new boxing evening, organized together with the promoter Great Price, in an excellent opportunity to watch and enjoy the new boxing generations of the Catalan ring that, never better said, have been hitting hard.
In total, fans will be able to enjoy 17 matches, starring 34 boxers from 17 gyms.
Among the most outstanding fights we could mention those that are going to measure Soulaiman-Ali Ba (60 kg) or the one that faces Pedro Ángel with Estefano Catto (65/66 kg), in this new demonstration through which boxing passes in the Catalan capital.
Aiman-Eoin Coney
Denis Monroy-Nicolás Toribio
Ganda Coulibaly-Iván Cano
Ismael Mirabet-Juan Carlos
Dominic García-Javi Puentes
Moha Ofkir-Joshua
Moha Bouktaka-Hamza Dadie
Ethan Guerra-Hamza
Joel Gómez-Toni García
José Sánchez-Mahdi
Josep Ventura-Víctor Sánchez
Alex Marxal-Omram Tchit
Sasun-ayoub
Soulaiman-Ali Ba
Bengana-Nil de la Cruz
Pedro Angel-Estefano Catto
Juan Caballero-Axel González