New EU regulations to assess risks in food come into force

The new regulation on transparency and sustainability of the risk assessment of the European Union (EU) in the food chain has come into force this Saturday, March 27, as announced by the European Commission.

The new regulation was adopted in 2019 after a European Citizens’ Initiative against glyphosate that, according to the Community Executive, will improve transparency in the risk assessment by the EU in relation to food and “will cover a wide range of products that are of great concern to citizens.”

In the first phases of the evaluation process, all studies and scientific data submitted must be made public “proactively” on the website of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

The new ordinance will also reinforce “the reliability, objectivity and independence“of the studies presented to the EFSA, in whose Board of Directors the Member States will be represented as of July 1, 2022 in order to improve the governance and scientific cooperation of the institution.

The regulation incorporates public consultations into the evaluation process of applications for approval of regulated products and ensures notification to EFSA of all studies commissioned in a specific field to ensure that companies requesting authorizations submit all relevant information.

In addition, it offers the Commission the option of asking EFSA to commission new studies, among other aspects highlighted by the European agency in a statement.