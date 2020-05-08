President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday on one of his social networks that he works to relieve the issue of unemployment in the country by including new activities as essential, that is, that are not likely to be interrupted during the pandemic of the new coronavirus .

Shortly before, Bolsonaro had signed a decree extending essential activities, incorporating industries and civil construction.

“We are relieving the issue of unemployment in Brazil. What we put in our decree back there is the essential activities, which cannot be closed, and the rest was in charge of mayors and governors,” he said, in an indirect reference to the decision of the Supreme Federal Court that guaranteed regional entities the power to define what opens and closes during the pandemic.

“As there is a lot of work there that people were prevented from working, we started to open this way (through the decrees), obviously with discretion and respected the guidelines of the Ministry of Health,” he added.

According to the president, “in large part” the construction workers will be able to return to work normally, pointing out that they are “the most humble people and those who need work most”.

SELIC

Bolsonaro celebrated the cut of the Selic rate to 3%, emphasizing that “this has never been seen in Brazil” and that the measure will allow him to stop spending something around R $ 200 billion with interest on the public debt.

“It is a welcome thing, it is not artificial. The market did not expect it,” he said, congratulating the team of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

The president stated that two months ago he said that the economy cannot be forgotten and that now more than half of the Brazilian population is concerned with employment.

The president’s broadcast on Thursday was hampered on several occasions and, as Bolsonaro himself warned, ended up being interrupted due to technical problems.

