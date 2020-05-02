.

A historical event has just occurred during this quarantine by coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sudanese Government has prohibited and criminalized the female genital mutilation (MGF), so now whoever commits said act may be sentenced up to three years in prison.

The reform applied in the article 141 points out that anyone who commits the crime of eliminating, mutilating or modifying “any natural part that leads to the total or partial loss” of the functions of the female genitalia will be punished with imprisonment and an economic fine.

According to the United Nations, almost nine out of 10 women and girls in Sudan, have undergone genital mutilation, a method that involves the partial or total removal of the female genitalia.

“This new law will help protect girls from this barbaric practice and allow them to live with dignity. It will help mothers who did not want to mutilate their daughters but had no choice. Now there will finally be consequences ”, he pointed out Salma Ismail, spokesperson for the UNICEF.

After that, anti-mutilation activist organizations have received the news with joy; however, they have warned that the elimination of these practices will still take time and will be complicated, because this activity continues to be frequent in 30 countries.

