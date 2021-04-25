New England Revolution win against DC United in the second half (1-0)

04/25/2021 at 4:12 AM CEST

The DC United failed to prevail over New england revolution, which won 1-0 during the match held this Sunday at the Gillette Stadium. The New england revolution He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last game played against the Chicago Fire. Regarding the Washington team, the DC United came from beating 2-1 at New York City in the last game held. With this defeat the DC United was placed in sixth position at the end of the match, while the New england revolution is third.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period started face to face for him New england revolution, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal in his own goal from Hines-Ike moments after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 48, thus ending the confrontation with a 1-0 result in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the New england revolution from Bruce Arena relieved De La Garza, Mcnamara Y Buchanan for Mafla, Kaptoum Y Traustason, while the technician of the DC United, Hernan Losada, ordered the entry of Perez, Robertha, Smith Y Nyeman to supply Brown, Asad, Sorghum Y Alfaro.

The referee gave a yellow card to Traustason, Kaptoum, Farrell Y Buksa by the New england revolution already Canouse, Brown Y Hines-Ike by the Washington team.

Thanks to this victory, New england revolution manages to ascend to four points and remains in place of access to a playoff place for the title, while the DC United continue with three points.

Major League Soccer’s next engagement for the New england revolution is against him Atlanta United, Meanwhile he DC United will face the San Jose Earthquakes.

Data sheetNew England Revolution:Turner, Henry Kessler, Farrell, Mafla (De La Garza, min.54), Bye, Kaptoum (Mcnamara, min.64), Polster, Traustason (Buchanan, min.81), Carles Gil, Bou and BuksaDC United:Seitz, Brillant, Hines-Ike, Alfaro (Nyeman, min.83), Julian Gressel, Mora, Moreno (Perez, min.70), Canouse, Asad (Robertha, min.70), Flores and Sorga (Smith, min. 70)Stadium:Gillette StadiumGoals:Hines-Ike (1-0, min. 48)