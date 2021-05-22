New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

05/22/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 02:00 the match of the eighth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at New england revolution and to Red bulls in the Gillette Stadium.

The New england revolution He arrives eager to the eighth day after winning in his field by a score of 1-0 at Columbus Crew in the Gillette Stadium, with a bit of Buksa. Since the competition began, the hosts have won three of the six matches played to date in Major League Soccer, with seven goals for and six against.

For his part, New York Red Bulls could not cope with the Philadelphia Union in his last match (1-0), so he comes to the game with the illusion of being reunited with victory. Of the five games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the New York Red Bulls he has won two of them and accumulates a figure of six conceded goals against seven in favor.

In terms of home performance, the New england revolution He has achieved statistics of three victories in three home games, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. Away from home, the New York Red Bulls He has lost twice in his two games that he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with him. New england revolution.

The rivals had already met before in the Gillette Stadium and the balance is four defeats and 13 draws in favor of the New england revolution. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last time they played the New england revolution and the Red bulls in this competition it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 1-0 favorable to the Red bulls.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the New england revolution they are ahead of the visiting team with a five-point lead. The locals, before this match, are in first place with 11 points in the standings. As for his rival, the New York Red Bulls, is in ninth position with six points.