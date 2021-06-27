New England Revolution defends their lead against FC Dallas

06/27/2021 at 03:00 CEST

The FC Dallas will play his fourteenth match in Major League Soccer against the New england revolution, which will begin this Monday at 3:00 in the Toyota Stadium.

The FC Dallas seeks to improve their ranking in the competition after having lost their last match against him Los Angeles FC by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in one of the nine games played to date with a figure of nine goals in favor and 14 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the New england revolution He had just won his last two games 3-2 and 2-3, the first against him New York Red Bulls in his fiefdom and the second before him New York City away from home, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of FC Dallas. Before this match, the New england revolution he had won seven of the 10 games played in Major League Soccer this season and has scored 11 goals against 17 for.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the FC Dallas he has won once and has drawn four times in five games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want to lose more points at home. At home, the New england revolution they have won twice and drawn twice in their five games played, making it a team that tends to score points away from home.

Previously there have been other clashes in the Toyota Stadium and the results are 10 wins, 11 losses and three draws in favor of the FC Dallas. Likewise, the locals have a total of eight consecutive games undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match between FC Dallas and the New england revolution This tournament was played in March 2019 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that both teams are separated by 16 points in favor of New england revolution. The locals, before this match, are in twelfth place with seven points in the standings. For his part, New england revolution He is the current leader of Major League Soccer and has accumulated a total of 23 points so far.