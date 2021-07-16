New England Revolution defends their lead against Atlanta United

07/16/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 23:00 the match of the seventeenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Atlanta and to New england revolution in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta United looks forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day after suffering a defeat against the Chicago Fire in the previous match by a score of 3-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the 11 matches played to date in Major League Soccer, with 11 goals in favor and 13 against.

On the visitors’ side, the New england revolution he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against Toronto fc, so he will seek a triumph over the Atlanta United to set the course in the tournament. Before this match, the New england revolution they had won seven of the 13 games played in Major League Soccer this season, with 22 goals for and 18 against.

In reference to local performance, the Atlanta United They have achieved statistics of two wins and three draws in five home games, which shows that they are losing points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of getting results in their favor. In the role of visitor, the New england revolution has won twice and has drawn three times in their seven games played, so that the Atlanta United he must fight not to lose points in his stadium.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Atlanta United, the numbers show four victories in favor of the local team. At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning four games in a row at home against the New england revolution. The last match they played on Atlanta and the New england revolution in this tournament it took place in May 2021 and ended with a result of 2-1 for the visitors.

Currently, the New england revolution it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 12 points with respect to its rival. The Atlanta United He has 12 points in the box, ranking in tenth place. For his part, New england revolution he is the current leader of Major League Soccer and has 24 points.