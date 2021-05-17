New England Revolution beat Columbus Crew 1-0

05/17/2021 at 2:15 AM CEST

The Columbus Crew failed to bend the New england revolution, which won 1-0 during the match held this Monday at the Gillette Stadium. The New england revolution He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Philadelphia Union. On the part of the Columbus team, the Columbus Crew he was defeated 2-0 in the last game he played against the Toronto fc. After the game, the New england revolution remained with the leadership of Major League Soccer, while the Columbus Crew He was ranked eleventh at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for the Foxborough team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Buksa moments before the final whistle, in 87, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the New england revolution gave entrance to Buchanan, Kaptoum, Buksa Y Mcnamara for Bunbury, Maciel, Traustason Y Bou, Meanwhile he Columbus Crew gave the green light to They kill, Wright-Phillips, Fraser, Abdul-Salaam Y Keita for Diaz, Zardes, Etienne, Artur Y Francis.

The referee gave a yellow card to Kaptoum Y Jon bell by the Foxborough team already Francis by the Columbus team.

With this result, the New england revolution rises to 11 points and remains in qualifying position for the conference semifinals and the Columbus Crew remains with five points.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in Major League Soccer: the Columbus Crew will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him New York City, Meanwhile he New england revolution will play against him New York Red Bulls.

Data sheetNew England Revolution:Turner, Jon Bell, Farrell, Dejuan Jones, Bye, Polster, Maciel (Kaptoum, min.69), Carles Gil, Traustason (Buksa, min.83), Bou (Mcnamara, min.91) and Bunbury (Buchanan, min. 68)Columbus Crew:Room, Williams, Mensah, Francis (Keita, min.78), Afful, Nagbe, Artur (Abdul-Salaam, min.78), Etienne (Fraser, min.67), Pedro Santos, Díaz (Matan, min.59) and Zardes (Wright-Phillips, min.66)Stadium:Gillette StadiumGoals:Buksa (1-0, min. 87)